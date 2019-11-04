Rep. Adam Schiff called out the “smear campaign” against U.S. diplomat Maria Yovanovich led by Trump administration officials and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani during a Monday press conference following the release of House Intel hearing transcripts.

The first details from secret deposition hearings led by the committee that Schiff oversees were released in the form of transcripts of interviews with Yovanovich and Michael McKinley, an American diplomat who was the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State

Schiff noted that the transcript reveals an “irregular backchannel” that President Donald Trump established with Giuliani and “damage that it was doing to America’s national security and foreign policy interests.”

Schiff described a “smear campaign” which was “orchestrated by this irregular channel” and was successful in removing a U.S. Ambassador and tarring her reputation, ultimately removed her from her post despite her “well-earned reputation as a fighter of corruption.”

