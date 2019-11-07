A New York judge has ruled that President Donald Trump must pay a $2 million settlement for using his charity organization to advance his 2016 campaign.

The settlement brings an end to the lawsuit the New York attorney general’s office filed against the Trump Foundation, claiming the president and his children repeatedly used the charity’s funds to break campaign finance laws, abused its tax-exempt status, and engaged in a pattern of “illegal conduct.” The Trump Foundation was dissolved last year and the organization’s remaining money has been redistributed to other charitable groups

The ruling from New York Supreme Court Justice Salliann Scarpulla orders Trump to personally pay an extra $2 million, stating “Mr. Trump’s fiduciary duty breaches included allowing his campaign to orchestrate the Fundraiser, allowing his campaign, instead of the Foundation, to direct distribution of the Funds, and using the Fundraiser and distribution of the Funds to further Mr. Trump’s political campaign.”

Law & Crime, Mediaite’s sister website, obtained a press release from New York Attorney General Letitia James, which says “Mr. Trump admits to personally misusing funds at the Trump Foundation, and agrees to restrictions on future charitable service and ongoing reporting to the Office of the Attorney General in the event he creates a new charity. The settlements also include mandatory training requirements for Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]