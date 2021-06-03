CNN had a slow start in the post-holiday weekend ratings race, failing to crack 900,000 viewers at any point on Tuesday, while Fox News dominated the top five most-watched in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54 on Wednesday, according to Nielsen data.

CNN’s most-watched show on Tuesday was Cuomo Prime Time, notching 873,000 total viewers, and 162,000 in the demo. By comparison, MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.31 million total viewers and 313,000 in the demo, and Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the charts with 2.57 million total viewers and 383,000 in the demo.

In total day on Tuesday, Fox News averaged the most viewers, with 1.41 million total, and 229,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.04 million, and third in the demo, with 134,000. CNN averaged 634,000 total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 144,000.

In prime time, Fox again dominated in cable news, averaging 2.35 million total viewers, and 357,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in prime time, with 1.7 million total viewers, and 215,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 814,000 total viewers and 170,000 viewers in the demo.

Fox and Friends was comfortably ahead of the early morning competition on Tuesday, with 1.06 million total viewers and 199,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 865,000 total viewers and 101,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 460,000 total viewers and 97,000 in the demo.

It was a similar story on Wednesday, with Fox News sweeping in all ratings categories, shutting MSNBC and CNN out of the top five most-watched shows in the key demo.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was first among viewers in the demo, with 488,000, and also first in total viewers, with 2.98 million. Hannity was second in the demo, with 421,000, and second in total viewers, with 2.58 million. The Ingraham Angle was third in the demo, with 400,000, and fifth in total viewers, with 2.22 million total viewers. The Five was fourth in the demo, with 375,000, and third in total viewers, with 2.48 million. Gutfeld! was fifth in the demo, with 336,000 (nearly 1.6 million viewers total). The Rachel Maddow show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.44 million, but with 325,000 in the demo, just missed out on cracking the top five.

In total day Wednesday, Fox News averaged 1.47 million total viewers and 271,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.03 million, and third in the demo, with 130,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 662,000, and second in the demo, with 148,000.

In prime time, Fox was again first with 2.59 million total viewers, and 436,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.77 million total viewers, and 229,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 879,000 total viewers and 214,000 in the demo.

In the early morning on Wednesday, Fox and Friends was first, with 1.15 million total viewers, and 257,000 in the demo – more than the competitions’ demo viewers combined. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 859,000 total viewers and 120,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day averaged 510,000 total viewers, and 92,000 in the demo.

