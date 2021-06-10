Fox News, CNN Claim Viewership Victories in High Noon Ratings Battle Wednesday

Both Fox News and CNN scored viewership wins in the noon hour on Wednesday: CNN’s Inside Politics topped Fox News’ Outnumbered in the key demo of viewers age 25-54, while the midday Fox panel show more than doubled Politics’ total viewership.

Outnumbered, co-hosted by Harris Faulkner, notched 1.32 million total viewers, and 156,000 in the key demo, according to Nielsen data. Inside Politics, hosted by John King, had 623,000 total viewers, and 175,000 in the demo. On MSNBC, Andrea Mitchell Reports had the fewest viewers in the demo, with 85,000, but beat CNN in total viewers, with 703,000. (It’s worth noting that Faulkner’s other daytime show, The Faulkner Focus at 11:00 a.m., beat every show in CNN in both total viewers and in the demo for the second day in a row.)

There were no surprises regarding which shows were the top five most-watched in cable news Wednesday. Tucker Carlson Tonight was first, with 2.8 million total viewers, and 454,000 in the demo. The Five was second in total viewers, with 2.64 million, and third in the demo, with 344,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.48 million, and second in the demo, with 366,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.31 million, and fifth in the demo, with 328,000, and The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.03 million, and fourth in the demo, with 332,000.

Fox News won in total day, with 1.48 million total viewers and 237,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.03 million, and a close third in the demo, with 144,000. CNN was third in total day, with 613,000 total viewers, and second in the demo, with 149,000.

In prime time, Fox was well ahead of the competition, with 2.44 million total viewers, and 384,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.73 million total viewers, and 254,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 859,000 total viewers, and 194,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won in the early morning, with 1.14 million total viewers, and 212,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 899,000 total viewers, and 114,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 424,000 total viewers and 99,000 in the demo.

