Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) filed official paperwork on Thursday to run for governor of Montana in 2020 as the Republican Party’s nominee. NBC Montana reports that Gianforte will make the news official next week.

Gianforte has pursued the governorship before, having previously lost to Gov. Steve Bullock (D) in 2016. No Democrats have officially announced a campaign for the job yet, but Gianforte will compete against a crowded field of fellow Republicans including Attorney General Tim Fox, State Senator Al Olszewski, former State Senator Gary Perry, and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.

Gianforte stepped into the national spotlight when he ran for Congress in 2017, during which he ran into major controversy when he body-slammed Ben Jacobs as The Guardian reporter covered his campaign. Gianforte initially blamed Jacobs over the encounter, but even though he eventually admitted to the assault amid bipartisan condemnation, he still managed to win the special election.

The controversy has overshadowed Gianforte’s time in Congress in a lot of ways, with some critics raising questions on what his election says about hostility towards the media in the Donald Trump era. The president has repeatedly praised Gianforte as a “great guy,” saying at a rally that “any guy that can do a body slam — he’s my kind of guy.”

[Photo via Janie Osborne/Getty Images]

