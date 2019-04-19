Dan Abrams: Mueller is Telling Us He Believes Trump Obstructed Justice

ABC chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams said Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller signaled in his report that he believes President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Abrams ran down the reasons Mueller gave as to why he would not indict Trump for obstruction, no matter his findings, hinting that the proper channels for holding a president accountable are through impeachment. Abrams also explained, based on the report, why Mueller’s team avoided explicitly stating they believed the president committed a crime, despite laying out the case for obstruction so clearly.

“We have to accept the reality that Robert Mueller, in this document, is essentially telling us that he believes the president obstructed justice, but that a sitting president can’t be prosecuted, and that he’s not even going to say it in a document because it would be unfair to the president.”

“That’s it,” Abrams added. “That’s the whole Mueller report.”

Listen in two parts above, via SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel.

