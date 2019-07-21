Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he still believes President Donald Trump could be indicted after he leaves office, saying “the president is not above the law.”

“It’s been clear from Bob Mueller that he felt and the Justice Department feels bound by the office of legal Counsel opinion you can’t indict a sitting president. [Trump] is essentially an un-indicted co-conspirator,” Schiff said.

“In my point of view, he should be indicted. It’s the view of the Justice Department in that indictment that Donald Trump coordinated the legal scheme. He’s not above the law,” Schiff continued.

Schiff was appearing on CBS Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan Sunday, immediately following GOP House leader Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Brennan asked about Schiff reportedly alleging Attorney General Bill Barr intervened in the Mueller investigation.

Schiff clarified himself, saying “I didn’t allege he did that. I said Congress will have to find out if there was intervention by Bill Barr to bring about a political closure of the case.”

“One of the concerns that I have had is when Bill Barr testified in the Senate that he believes the president could have made the Mueller investigation go away anytime if he thought it was unfair,” Schiff said. “It’s logical to conclude the president can make any other case go away if he deems it unfair. That’s not our understanding or anyone’s understanding of the law.”

Watch above, via CBS.

