Bill Maher: ‘What Does the Military See in Donald Trump?’

Following the news about the White House wanting the USS John McCain out of sight during President Donald Trump‘s trip to Japan, Bill Maher asked what members of the military see in POTUS.

“What does the military see in Donald Trump?” he asked. “Why do they like a guy who is a draft-dodger, who denigrated the war hero John McCain, and sides with our enemies?”

He brought up Trump siding with Kim Jong Un over Joe Biden and again asked, “What do they see in him? Why the popularity?”

When Maher brought up the considered pardons for war criminals, Axios’ Jonathan Swan noted how much advocacy has come from Fox News’ Pete Hegseth alone.

Maher reviewed the “dictator checklist” he’s talked about before, and after Kirsten Powers suggested hiding the name of John McCain should go on that list too, Maher added to it the promise that people can do whatever they want and even commit war crimes and they won’t get in trouble.

Swan took issue with the idea that Trump is a dictator when people around him ignore his orders. “That’s another thing dictators can get away with,” Maher responded. “Being crazy.”

We will add video when available.

