Reporter Salena Zito seemed to minimize President Donald Trump’s Sunday tweets on CNN, adding “I don’t know that this moves anything.”

Zito, a political reporter for The Washington Examiner and columnist for The New York Post, was appearing on CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield Sunday.

“You know, this is — here’s the unfortunate thing,” Zito said. “That we are so polarized right now that even if you are a Trump supporter and you don’t like what he says, you’re either — you may not even say anything at all.”

Zito went on to say that Trump supporters “may not even see it as racist because they will take that line where it says that you can go back and fix it and then come back.”

Zito continued to blame polarization.

“I just think that we are so polarized, I don’t know that this moves anything. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong, I’m just saying that’s where we are today,” Zito said.

Whitfield then asked Zito if Trump’s comments were really about immigration, “or is this the president using immigration as a veil?”

“I think everybody is using it in a terrible way. Not as terrible as that, but everybody is using it as a sledgehammer,” Zito responded.

