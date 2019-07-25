A new Fox News poll showed a large majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump‘s comments instructing four progressive Democrats to “go back” to unspecified countries were racist.

“Both sides appear to call a truce after President Trump weighed in on the feud with the controversial tweets,” Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said of the dispute between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and progressive Democrats that Trump used to launch his divisive attack, before revealing the polling results.

56% of all voters said that telling a person of color to “go back” is racist. 20% said it is not racist, and 18% say it depends. Among Republicans, 21% found it racist, 45% said it was not and 30% said it depends.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner described the divisions between Pelosi and progressive lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a “high school” spat.

“I think unity is what Donald Trump wants because he wants to be able to define your entire party with AOC plus three,” the Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman, a guest on the show, said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

