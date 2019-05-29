Hannity Takes the Knives Out For Mueller: ‘He’s Full of Crap’

Special counsel Robert Mueller — considered by many on both sides of the aisle to be a man of unimpeachable integrity — is, according to Sean Hannity, “full of crap.”

In a fiery opening monologue on his radio program Wednesday, Hannity blasted the special counsel for his news conference earlier in the day.

“First of all, he’s full of crap,” Hannity said. “It’s laughable on the surface what he is saying.”

Hannity took aim at Mueller’s statement that he did not have confidence that President Donald Trump did not commit a crime — arguing that the special counsel would have clearly articulated it if there had been a crime.

“I promise you they would have spelled it out so clearly, with zero ambiguity, and there would be absolutely certainty that Donald Trump had committed some crime,” Hannity said. “They did not even come close to that.”

The radio host went on to say he believes Muller spoke at his press conference Wednesday in order to quiet criticism he’s received at society functions in Washington.

“I think what’s happening is he showing up at his D.C. parties, and he’s probably getting a lot of crap for the fact that he didn’t do what the left wing in the D.C. sewer and swamp wanted him to do,” Hannity said.

Listen above, via The Sean Hannity Show.

[h/t Media Matters]

