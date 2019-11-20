On a day which cable news analysts ranging from Jeffrey Toobin to Ken Starr deemed to be troubling for President Donald Trump, the commander-in-chief’s most reliable backer on cable news remained steadfast in his corner.

During his opening monologue on radio Wednesday afternoon (in comments flagged by The Hollywood Reporter‘s Jeremy Barr), Sean Hannity trotted out the company line that the impeachment proceedings against the president ought to be finished because Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified that Trump told him he didn’t want anything from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“IT IS OVER!” Hannity raged. “IT IS DONE! THIS IS THE END OF THIS!”

The syndicated radio host went on to argue that Sondland’s first-hand conversation was enough.

“Let the Democrats impeach all they want,” Hannity said. “None of the hearsay, none of the interpretations matter. And Sondland blew it out of the water, because he is now the greatest fact witness for the President of the United States, because he’s the only one that actually talked to him.”

Of course, as many analysts have pointed out, including the aforementioned Starr — whose position frequently aligns with the president’s — Sondland’s testimony connected many of Trump’s allies to a quid pro quo and suggested that commander-in-chief himself had clear knowledge.

Listen above, via The Sean Hannity Show.

