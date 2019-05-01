Joebsession? Trump Posts 60 Tweets Attacking Joe Biden in Less Than an Hour

President Donald Trump embarked on a frenzied retweet-storm Wednesday morning, sharing more than 60 posts attacking 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Amidst reports that the president is worried that Biden poses a serious threat to his re-election prospects, Trump unleashed a torrent of retweets that started at 5:56 a.m. EST:

I’ve done more for Firefighters than this dues sucking union will ever do, and I get paid ZERO! https://t.co/Tw0qwTiUD6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2019

Trump was responding to news that the largest firefighters union in America had formally endorsed Biden for 2020. After that was covered on Fox & Friends, Fox News contributor and former Infowars host Dan Bongino replied: “NONE of the Firemen I know are supporting Joe Biden for President.”

The president then, between 5:56 a.m. and around 6:30 a.m., proceeded to retweet what felt like every single reply to Bongino’s tweet.

Most of the replies reassured the president that firefighters support him over Biden. A sampling:

I’m a firefighter and I don’t endorse Joe Biden My vote goes to President Donald Trump!!!! — Tom (@icemanTom) April 29, 2019

My father is a fireman and his entire firehouse loves Trump — Tim Gatto (@G4TTO21) April 29, 2019

He has NO chance. — Sandy (@Bones_zoom) April 29, 2019

Trump also retweeted this post from a user that changed their name to “Fuck Donald Trump.” He has not removed the tweet from his feed.

[Image via Getty]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com