Joebsession? Trump Posts 60 Tweets Attacking Joe Biden in Less Than an Hour

By Aidan McLaughlinMay 1st, 2019, 8:53 am

President Donald Trump embarked on a frenzied retweet-storm Wednesday morning, sharing more than 60 posts attacking 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Amidst reports that the president is worried that Biden poses a serious threat to his re-election prospects, Trump unleashed a torrent of retweets that started at 5:56 a.m. EST:

Trump was responding to news that the largest firefighters union in America had formally endorsed Biden for 2020. After that was covered on Fox & Friends, Fox News contributor and former Infowars host Dan Bongino replied: “NONE of the Firemen I know are supporting Joe Biden for President.”

The president then, between 5:56 a.m. and around 6:30 a.m., proceeded to retweet what felt like every single reply to Bongino’s tweet.

Most of the replies reassured the president that firefighters support him over Biden. A sampling:

Trump also retweeted this post from a user that changed their name to “Fuck Donald Trump.” He has not removed the tweet from his feed.

