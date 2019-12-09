Dozens of Democratic senators, led by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), sent a letter to the White House Monday demanding President Donald Trump fire “white nationalist” Stephen Miller, HuffPost reported.

The letter comes after a group published leaked emails from Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, in which he shared white supremacist articles and advised Breitbart’s coverage of immigration before joining the administration.

The letter, reportedly signed by 27 Democratic senators including presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), argues Miller is driven not by national security, but “white supremacy.”

“We write to demand the immediate removal of Stephen Miller as your advisor,” the senators wrote, according to HuffPost. “Mr. Miller is unfit to serve in any capacity at the White House, let alone as a senior policy adviser.”

HateWatch, part of the Southern Poverty Law Center, published an extensive investigation last month based on leaked emails Miller sent to Breitbart in 2015 and 2016, in which he advised the right-wing site on immigration and race with links to white supremacist websites and references to The Camp of Saints, a book that is a favorite of neo-Nazis.

Miller has reportedly been the most influential force behind Trump’s hardline immigration policy.

Read the HuffPost report here.

