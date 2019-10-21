Lindsey Graham Finds Trump ‘An Equal Opportunity Abuser of People,’ Won’t Rule Out Impeachment

Senator Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) tune on President Donald Trump has changed quite a bit since the commander-in-chief decided to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. Now, the Palmetto State senator is leaving the door ajar on the subject of impeachment.

In a conversation with Axios on HBO Sunday, Graham wouldn’t rule out the possibility of impeachment — should new evidence emerge in the Ukraine matter.

“Show me something that is a crime,” Graham said. “If you could show me that, you know, Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing.”

Graham, however, noted that he does not believe Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky constitutes sufficient grounds.

“I’ve read the transcript of the Ukrainian phone call,” Graham said. “That’s not a quid pro quo to me.”

The senator went on to take a couple of other shots at Trump, calling Trump’s appeal to China to investigate Joe Biden “stupid.”

“I’ve [gotten] to know him, and I find him to be a handful, I find him to be an equal opportunity abuser of people,” Graham added, before calling Trump, “very charming and … very gracious.”

