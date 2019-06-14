Last night on CNN, following the news that Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House, David Axelrod reacted by saying she’ll be remembered as “the spokesperson for a habitual liar.”

“In this job, she was called upon to choose between her fidelity to Trump and her fidelity to the truth, and she chose Trump,” Axelrod added, saying her legacy will be one of “defending the indefensible.”

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum spoke with Mike Huckabee tonight and asked him about Axelrod’s assessment of his daughter’s legacy.

“People that don’t like Donald Trump don’t like my daughter,” Huckabee responded.

“I’m a little surprised this came out of Axelrod,” he continued. “He’s a better person than that. He knows better. And I’m really shocked and surprised that he would go there to that degree. But again, he’s a CNN contributor. What is he gonna do? They pay people to hate President Trump. That’s what they pay them to do, so I guess he earned that paycheck on that particular segment.”

He also said he’d be thrilled if his daughter decided to run for governor.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

