Joe Scarborough, festooned in a navy blazer and bright orange gingham shirt of which he appears to be very fond of late, called out Republican members of Congress Wednesday morning ahead of the testimony of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller is testifying under oath before House Intel and Judiciary Committees later on Wednesday, and Scarborough, a former Republican member of Congress himself, attacked his former party for lying and covering up the Trump administration, which he called the “most corrupt administration since Nixon.”

Scarborough lamented that “it would be so much easier if these Republicans just wouldn’t lie, and then we could have — I wouldn’t have had to say all of that, and humiliate them further that they are basically running cover for the most corrupt administration since the Nixon administration. But if they lie, we have to clarify.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com