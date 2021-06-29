Trump Goes After CNN, MSNBC for Ratings ‘Free Fall,’ Singles Out Joy Reid: ‘(Whoever That Is?)’

Former President Donald Trump went after CNN and MSNBC in a statement Tuesday, saying the networks are in a ratings “free fall.”

In the past two days, Trump put out multiple statements going after Bill Barr and Mitch McConnell for a new interview where Barr called his election lies “bullshit.”

The former president of the United States weighed in Tuesday on the ratings of cable news programs, saying, “CNN ratings are down 70%, MSDNC is also way down.”

“They say the news is ‘boring’ since I left D.C.,” Trump continued, before naming certain cable newsers individually.

“Morning Joe, Joy Reid (whoever that is?), Nicole Wallace, Jake Tapper, and even Chris Wallace, at Fox, in free fall. A wonderful thing to see!” Trump continued.

Trump, of course, is aware of who Reid is. Last September, he said the MSNBC host should be fired for her comments comparing Islamic extremists and “radical” Trump supporters (comments that also received criticism from Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib).

