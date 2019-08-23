President Donald Trump again attacked the Federal Reserve this morning, and speculated the chairman he selected to lead it is a bigger threat than China.

“As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can “speak” without knowing or asking what I am doing,” Trump said. “My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?” Trump redid the tweets soon after posting to fix his spelling of Powell’s name.

As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can “speak” without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work “brilliantly” with both, and the U.S. will do great… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

….My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

Trump was apparently unhappy that Chairman Jerome Powell didn’t immediately cut interest rates as the stock market saw a downturn Friday morning.

Powell has already cut interest rates and signaled further cuts, but stated the central bank is hampered by Trump’s trade war with China.

“Trade policy uncertainty seems to be playing a role in the global slowdown and in weak manufacturing and capital spending in the United States,” Powell said at a conference in Wyoming Friday.

[Image via Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images]

