Trump Takes to Twitter to Call Out CNN’s Chris Cuomo Over a Tweet Typo: ‘is = if (Spell)!’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter tonight to call out a CNN Twitter account for a misspelled word.

No, seriously.

Several people were a little confused when the president tweeted out “is = if (Spell)! Not like Chris.”

is = if (Spell)! Not like Chris. https://t.co/wBIGo2ffzB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

So here’s what is going on. Trump responded to a tweet from Geraldo Rivera blasting Bill Maher for his comments about the president to CNN’s Chris Cuomo earlier this week.

Rivera responded to a tweet from Cuomo Prime Time featuring a clip of Maher expressing concern that Trump “won’t go” if he loses in 2020.

"If he loses… he won't go. I've been saying that since before he got elected." "Real Time" host Bill Maher warns @ChrisCuomo that President Trump may not leave the White House is he loses the presidential election in 2020, saying it's something we have to worry about. pic.twitter.com/znTRm3yyO7 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 12, 2019

However, the CNN tweet contained a typo, saying “Trump may not leave the White House is he loses” instead of “if” he loses.

So yes, the president tonight called out a CNN tweet for a typo. In responding to Geraldo Rivera’s tweet about the CNN tweet.

Of course, the irony of the president calling out anyone else for typos on Twitter shouldn’t be lost here…

