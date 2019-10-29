House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff briefly spoke tonight after the lengthy hearing with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and heralded the “example of patriotism” he set.

“I want to say also how deeply appalled I was at the pernicious attacks on him last night on Fox. The suggestion that because he’s of Ukrainian origin that he has some duel loyalty, this Purple Heart recipient deserved better than that scandalous attack,” he said.

Schiff also addressed the whistleblower who started off this whole chain of events, given reporting today about arguing that broke out in the room today between Republicans and Democrats over the whistleblower.

“The president would love to punish the whistleblower. The president’s comments and actions have jeopardized the whistleblower’s safety,” Schiff said. “The president’s allies would like nothing better than to help the president out this whistleblower. Our committee will not be a part of that. We will not stand for that and I would hope that more of my GOP colleagues throughout the Congress on both sides of the Capitol would express their support for whistleblowers who have the courage to come forward and expose wrongdoing.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

