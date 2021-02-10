Chris Cuomo wants Sen. Ted Cruz to focus on the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and not, well… other things.

In his Wednesday night show, the CNN host called out the Texas senator for sending out an off-topic tweet mocking alleged PC overreach while the House Impeachment Managers were presenting gut-wrenching video evidence about the violence perpetrated during the Capitol insurrection.

“So look, here’s what’s clear after today. There can be no good faith disagreement. The facts all point to Trump and his actions,” Cuomo said. “There can only be bad faith, like this. Senator Ted Cruz tweeting during this trial about breast milk.”

Orwellian: The words “breast milk” are now forbidden. Because science. https://t.co/TKuRqgUuHd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 10, 2021

“He’s worried about how the term isn’t being accepted anymore, and he says it’s Orwellian,” Cuomo explained, before going off on the senator who abetted Trump’s “big lie.”

“Orwellian? Sir, you are at a trial that you’re not even paying attention to, where you are saying that what happened didn’t really happen, because you don’t want to have to deal with the reality,” Cuomo spat out. “That, my brother, is Orwellian. Breast milk, why is that on your mind?! Focus, Ted. If you got off Trump’s teat a little bit, maybe you wouldn’t be thinking about breast milk so much. Do your damn job! If Trump had his way, maybe you, but certainly not all of you, would’ve made it out of there.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

