CNN’s Acosta, Stelter Slam Fox News Stars for Thinking They’re ‘In Some Kind Revolutionary War Against Vaccines,’ Praise Cavuto As ‘A Man On An Island’

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter dunked on their rival news network during a segment on CNN Newsroom Sunday, describing Fox News stars as “think[ing] they are in some kind of Revolutionary War against vaccines,” but praising Neil Cavuto as “a man on an island at Fox News” for his heartfelt message encouraging viewers to get vaccinated.

The discussion came in response to two separate Fox News clips featuring Cavuto and Lisa Boothe.

Cavuto, who had tested positive for Covid, appeared remotely on MediaBuzz and expressed gratitude that he had been vaccinated, especially since he had multiple sclerosis, which made him immunocompromised. Cavuto urged viewers to put politics aside and “please get vaccinated” and “think of what’s good not only for yourself but those around you.”

Boothe had a different view. In a Saturday evening appearance on Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, she said she was unvaccinated and planned to stay that way because she was “doubling down as a giant middle finger to [President] Joe Biden’s tyranny.”

Acosta introduced the video clip of Cavuto, saying that “something extraordinary happened” on Fox News this week, “something you don’t hear very often — one of their anchors who is immunocompromised talked about the importance of getting a Covid vaccine.

“Does Cavuto’s message make him a man on an island at Fox News, do you think?” asked Acosta.

“It does a bit,” Stelter agreed, noting that Cavuto “had been a man on an island for years, because he was never all full MAGA, the way many of his colleagues were.”

Cavuto’s stance, Stelter said, was “what makes him unique and important at Fox,” and added that it was “good to see” he had only a mild case of Covid. “He said very bluntly to the Fox viewers, ‘stop the deaths, stop the suffering, please get vaccinated, please.'”

However, Stelter continued, on the same network, Boothe had gone on the air “proudly talked” about being unvaccinated. “She said, ‘I’m doubling down on being unvaccinated as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden’s tyranny in America.’ You know, some of these Fox stars think they are in some kind of Revolutionary war against vaccines.”

“And, unfortunately, that’s more the norm than Neil Cavuto’s honest statement today,” Stelter concluded. “And so you really have a tale of two Foxes, and unfortunately Cavuto’s side is losing, although thankfully he is winning his fight against Covid.”

“It’s always Red Dawn for some of these guys over at Fox,” Acosta replied.

“Right!” said Stelter.

“But good for Neil Cavuto,” said Acosta. “Be like Neil, in a world at fox News, be more like Neil.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

