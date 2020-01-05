CNN’s Brian Stelter regularly criticizes Fox News, and did so again on Reliable Sources today over some of the network’s Iran coverage so far. But he also gave credit to Tucker Carlson for the Fox host’s Iran skepticism.

In contrast to what others on Fox have been saying, Carlson has been more critical of the strike that took out Qasem Soleimani, saying it looks like the U.S. is “lumbering” towards war with Iran and that the Iran “chest-beaters” are making “the usual war-like noises” again.

Stelter showed a clip of Carlson and remarked that he “burst the propaganda bubble on Fox with a really clear anti-war stance.”

Carlson last week posted questions like “Is Iran really the greatest threat we face and who’s actually is benefiting from this and why are we continuing to ignore the decline of our own country in favor of jumping into another quagmire from which there is no obvious exit.”

Stelter noted past reporting on how Carlson has advised the president on Iran previously — last year the Daily Beast reported Carlson had privately advised POTUS against military action in Iran.

But right now, Stelter said, “it seems Trump is listening to Sean Hannity and others on Fox who are urging him to show what they call strength in the region.”

He added, “There are not a whole lot of voices like Tucker on Fox News who may be telling the president to be careful.”

