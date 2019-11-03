Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke on ABC’s This Week today about the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry.

He told George Stephanopoulos the president “tried to essentially bribe a foreign power to interfere in U.S. elections on his side, to go after one of his political opponents.”

When Engel said that Trump “illegally” withheld the aid, Stephanopoulos asked, “Illegally?”

“I think it’s illegal,” Engel responded. “Why would you be allowed to just take that money and play with it as you please?”

At one point Stephanopoulos showed a clip of Engel in 1998 saying during the Clinton impeachment process, “We will have dragged this country through a six-month trial and Bill Clinton will still remain president. What good does that do?”

Current-day Engel responded, “We have a constitutional responsibility… Congress is there to prevent the president from doing things that are illegal. We are a co-equal branch of government. Remember when you were a kid and you learned about checks and balances. Well, throw that out the window. The president thinks he can rule.” Whether it’s successful is secondary. The question you have to ask is did the president sell out his country with a bribe to a foreign power to get involved in the president’s personal clip ca political arrangement

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]