Democratic Sen. Chris Coons called out Republican Sen. Ron Johnson for his interview with Chuck Todd where Johnson said he didn’t trust the nation’s intelligence services.

Speaking with CNN New Day anchor John Berman Monday, Coons says “my jaw was on the floor” when he saw Johnson insist he doesn’t trust the CIA and FBI in a heated interview with Meet the Press’Todd.

“I frankly think this should give all of us pause. Because folks who are in leadership and the Congress who are entrusted with protecting our national security, our homeland security and our next election are openly challenging and questioning the credibility of these important institutions in our life,” Coons said, noting that Johnson is the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Coons also attacked the Republicans like Rep. Jim Jordan and Sen. Marco Rubio who have tried to argue Trump was joking when he publicly asked China to investigate a political rival for him.

“They’re forgetting a recent chapter in history when in the middle of the 2016 campaign President Trump openly said ‘Russia, if you’re listening, it’d be great if you’d get to the bottom of Hillary’s emails.’ As we know from the Mueller report, Russian military intelligence the next day began an effort to infiltrate Hillary Clinton’s campaign email system,” Coons said.

