Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) called it the “ultimate of ironies” for President Donald Trump to attack Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by impugning their religious faith.

Tester gave an interview to CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Thursday, who started by asking for his reaction to Romney’s decision to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment. The interview happened shortly after CNN aired footage of the president taking a victory lap at the National Prayer Breakfast, not only lashing out at the “very dishonest and corrupt people” who tried to remove him from office, but also swiping at Pelosi and Romney for claiming they use “faith as justification” for their actions.

“Mitt Romney is a deeply religious man, and I listened to his speech on the floor yesterday, and he literally, I think, was guided by God,” Tester said. “He made a decision based on the facts and based on the gravity of the situation which was a very solemn and very important decision.”

From there, Tester noted how Trump’s defenders are tearing Romney limb from limb over his impeachment vote. Tester found it interesting that Trump would try to attack Romney’s faith after his less-than-pious transgressions throughout the years.

“I think it’s ironic that the president goes after him, a man who had an affair with a porn star while his wife was pregnant. That’s the ultimate of ironies.”

Watch above, via CNN.

