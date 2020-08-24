Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the RNC Monday night and went on a tear against Joe Biden as a creature of the Washington “swamp” and the “radical left” in the Democratic party.

He opened by praising his father’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and blasting Biden for his recent comments that he would be willing to shut down the country if scientists recommended it.

Trump called the Democratic nominee “Beijing Biden” as he hit Biden on the economy and said, “Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the swamp. That makes sense though, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness monster of the swamp. For the past half-century, he’s been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, and then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between.”

He also went after the left for “trying to cancel all of those Founders” and for “coming for our freedom of speech”:

“They want to bully us into submission. If they get their way, it will no longer be the silent majority. It will be the silenced majority. This has to stop. Freedom of expression used to be a liberal value. At least before the radical left took over. Now the Republican party is the home of free speech. The place where anyone from any background can speak their mind. And my the best ideas win. People of faith are under attack. You’re not allowed to go to church. But mass chaos in the streets gets a pass. It’s almost like this election is shaping up to be church, work, and school versus rioting, looting, and vandalism. Or, in the words of Biden and the Democrats, peaceful protesting.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]