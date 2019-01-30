Don Lemon Rips Trump’s Light Schedule: He’s Got a ‘Whole Lot of Executive Time’ These Days

CNN’s Don Lemon thinks President Donald Trump may have way too much time on his hands these days.

Speaking on his show Wednesday night, Lemon noted that it has been five days since Trump has made a public appearance.

He then asked, “What is he doing?”

“What is he doing? What is he doing? Think about it. Looks like he’s having a whole lot of executive time behind closed doors in the White House,” Lemon said, before naming the things that have been on Trump’s schedule in recent days, such as lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and attendance at a fundraiser at the Trump International Hotel, which was closed to the press.

“It makes you wonder what is the president of the United States doing with all that time?” he said.

Lemon acknowledged that while there is no way to officially find out what the president is up to, Twitter is a clue and Trump has been tweeting “from early morning until late night.”

He then played a clip from the 2016 campaign of Trump vowing to work really hard if he becomes president.

The CNN host then wondered out loud, “Is this president working hard or hardly working?”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com