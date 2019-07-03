Longtime Fox News reporter Carl Cameron, currently part of a new progressive startup, spoke with CNN’s Brian Stelter about his new venture and decision to leave Fox in 2017.

In announcing Front Page Live, Cameron laid out some issues he had with his former network, and he elaborated in talking with Stelter — for the Reliable Sources podcast — about why he departed Fox News after 20+ years (many of them on the campaign trail):

“Frankly, while the news division at Fox News Channel has always worked to be truly fair and balanced and to be accurate, the opinion hosts in primetime and elsewhere on Fox had become more than I could stand. I have no objection to opinion hosts, but I do believe it’s important the information be accurate, fact based, verifiable, and information that helps as opposed to hurt people in their efforts to make a good decision when it comes to our politics.”

He talked about the issues with access journalism and how big the conservative online media sphere has grown since the days when it was mainly the Drudge Report.

Cameron critiqued cable news in general for an environment where there’s “more talking and entertainment from opinion people than actual reporters and journalists who’ve researched it and verified the facts.”

You can listen to his full interview with Stelter here.

