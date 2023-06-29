EXCLUSIVE – Fox News Confirms Geraldo Rivera’s ‘Last Appearance’ at Network: ‘We Reached an Amicable Conclusion’

Fox News has confirmed to Mediaite that Friday will be Geraldo Rivera’s final appearance on the network after 23 years.

“We reached an amicable conclusion with Geraldo over the past few weeks and look forward to celebrating him tomorrow on Fox & Friends which will be his last appearance on the network,” a Fox News spokesperson told Mediaite.

Rivera had announced earlier on Thursday that Friday’s Fox & Friends “could be my last appearance on the network.”

He said in a video, “So it doesn’t look like I’m going to be on The Five. I mean, I’m not going to be on The Five. I’ve been fired from The Five, and as a result of that, I quit Fox. So I’ll have more to say about that on Fox and Friends tomorrow morning.”

Rivera’s departure was reportedly the result of a bitter feud between him and his Fox & Friends co-host Greg Gutfeld. Rivera told AP, “There has been a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes… It’s not worth it to me.”

Tension with Gutfeld was also reportedly a factor in the departure of Juan Williams from the show in 2021.

The almost 80-year-old Fox News star indicated in a topless Twitter post last week that he was “considering retirement.”

Rivera is just the latest in a string of Fox News personalities who have left in recent months. In April, Tucker Carlson was ousted from the network, putting an end to Fox News’ most popular show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and resulting in a sharp decline in viewership.

In the same month, host Dan Bongino announced his departure from the network, while in June, it was revealed that host Steve Hilton would be leaving his Sunday show to focus on other endeavors.

On Monday, it was also revealed that Fox News had laid off eight staffers who previously worked on Carlson’s show.

