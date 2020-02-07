Fox News Hosts Pan ‘Mean, Rambling’ Speech From… Nancy Pelosi

Outnumbered on Friday criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the “mean” speech she gave after President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the impeachment trial.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe started the segment by calling out the media for unfairly pinning Trump’s speech as “vindictive” but not applying the same standard of criticism to Pelosi’s statement on Trump’s acquittal.

“I don’t necessarily know if the president did himself any favors with that speech yesterday. All those people out there saying it was poisonous, mean-spirited, spiteful, vindictive. You would have to equally attribute all those things to Nancy Pelosi and the press conference she earlier had, when she said President Trump looked sedated, and she went on her mean, rambling press conference as well. That’s where my issue comes in, there’s not an equal application in the way people are seeing these things,” Boothe said.

It was, to Boothe, “equal part victory lap, equal part airing of grievances.”

Harris Faulkner asked Dagen McDowell, “You know if you’re having it out with somebody over and over and over for three years and then everybody sits down you, you would hope their hearts would flower and say they’re going to do this for the American people…but is that even possible?”

McDowell argued Pelosi cares more about personal power than working to get bills passed in Congress. She then defended Trump for calling his scandals “bullshit” in his speech from the East Room of the White House.

“It’s about personal power and their own politics; this has nothing to do with America and their constituents because if it was about the people out there, they would understand that when they hear President Trump say that given the impeachment process, given everything he’s been put through, ya, it warrants a few curse words. He’s mad, he’s angry, and this is my vindication, and I’m going to show you how mad I am,” McDowell said.

Melissa Francis noted that both parties are at war with one another while adding that some people who are depressed by the words of fire from both sides should, “unplug and not watch.”

“I think it is an all-out war on both sides and we saw both sides say a bunch of ugly stuff yesterday, I think the president had a golden opportunity at the prayer breakfast to go over and shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand, that would have gone a long way, that would’ve been a good move. Not going to happen. I think they’ve always felt this way about each other; it’s always been this kind of war, we just haven’t seen it. It’s been more hidden, and now it’s out in the open, and if you watch it and you feel despondent and depressed like I’ve heard so many people say this week, you should unplug and not watch it. It’s not going to change or get any better,” Francis concluded.

Juan Williams then jumped in and stated, “I can’t let that go. Watch the Fox News Channel.”

McDowell ended the conversation with a veiled shot at MSNBC show Morning Joe, a segment of which was aired at the start of the segment: “If rehearsed eye-rolls and sneers and armchair psychology worked, and were interesting, Fox wouldn’t be number one.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

