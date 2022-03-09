Fox News aired a commercial for a children’s book about the accomplishments of former President Donald Trump, which is being offered by Mike Huckabee’s “education company.”

During Wednesday’s edition of Your World With Neil Cavuto, the network cut to a break.

Among an array of advertisements, one guaranteed to teach children about everything Trump:

Hey parents and grandparents, as we wait to see what’s next for President Trump, Mike Huckabee’s education company wants to help your kids learn all about President Trump’s greatest achievements during his first term. That’s why we’re giving away the Kid’s Guide to President Trump, for free. This fun kid’s guide will help your kids to understand everything President Trump has already accomplished for America. What’s more, it’s part of a very special gift bundle that includes a free kid’s magazine, and a free video lesson, too.

The ad directs viewers to a website for the book and bundle.

“The mainstream media has been no friend to President Trump, and they’ll never admit that he did a great job leading our country and making the changes that America needs,” the website states. “But, as future voters, our children and grandchildren deserve to understand the truth about President Trump and what made him a great president.”

Furthermore, the guide claims it will educate children about Trump’s 2016 election and policy accomplishments in an “unbiased” nature.

While the Kid’s Guide to President Trump claims to be free, there are stipulations, such as a $1 shipping and handling fee.

The website also notes: “Plus, as part of this special offer, your kids can look forward to a new Kids Guide covering an important topic for kids every 3-4 weeks, including an accompanying streaming video lesson and digital workbook, all for just $21.90. Plus, we’ll send your kids a new issue of EverBright Kids magazine each month for only $6.49. You can cancel at any time.”

