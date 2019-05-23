Rudy Guiliani joined President Donald Trump in calling into question Nancy Pelosi’s mental fitness on Thursday night, posting a link to a doctored video of the House Speaker slurring her words.

“What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?” Trump’s lawyer asked a tweet. “Her speech pattern is bizarre.”

He linked to a video posted on Facebook of Pelosi speaking about her back and forth this week with Trump. The viral video, as reported by the Washington Post, was “subtly edited” to slow down Pelosi’s speech — making it seem as though she was slurring her words.

Giuliani deleted the tweet some fifteen minutes after posting it to Twitter. Here’s a screenshot:

Trump himself also targeted Pelosi’s mental fitness in several tweets Thursday night. The president tweeted out speculation from Fox News pundit Gregg Jarrett, who aired on Lou Dobbs Tonight a video cut of Pelosi stuttering, before asking, “What’s going on?”

Trump also tweeted out a clip of Pelosi from the Fox Business show, writing: “PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE.”

[Photo by Saul Loeb/Getty-Images]

