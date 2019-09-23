CNN’s Jake Tapper said this afternoon President Donald Trump‘s rhetoric is growing even more “untethered to reality” amid the ongoing heat over his call with the president of Ukraine.

Tapper reviewed the “brand new peril” facing Trump after the reporting that the president spoke with the president of Ukraine about investigating the Biden family.

“President Trump now has not only admitted that when he spoke with Zelensky in July, he brought up the Bidens and his accusations against them, allegations that the Ukrainian prosecutor says he knows of no evidence to support,” Tapper said.

He brought up the president’s comments today stating “It’s very important to talk about corruption. If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country you think is corrupt?”

One Trump advisor reportedly told CNN that “this is a serious problem for us” right now.

“As the scandal has grown, the president’s rhetoric has become more wild and untethered to reality,” Tapper remarked, showing comments of Trump’s today at the U.N., including what he said about how Republicans would “get the electric chair” if he did what Biden did.

