Jared Kushner: ‘Not Here To Be Trusted’ by Palestinian People During Middle East Peace Process

HBO premiered the first episode of the second season Axios Sunday night by featuring a remarkably interview with White House advisor (and presidential son-in-law) Jared Kushner interviewed by Jonathan Swan.

The wide-ranging interview provided a number of interesting moments, the one featured in this segment deals with the Middle East Peace Plan of which Kushner is overseeing. Swan asked if Kushner’s religious beliefs (he is an Orthodox Jew) have a negative effect on negotiations because Palestinians may not trust him. His response was notable, in that he said that he’s “not here to be trusted” before continuing to explain his peace plan process.

Kushner is rather known for keeping a relatively low media profile, and yet appears to have a long list of important tasks with which he has been charged (which some have joked by saying his real title should be “Secretary of Everything.”)

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com