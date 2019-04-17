Jeffrey Toobin: AG Barr May Have ‘Spent the Last 20 Years Watching Fox News’ and is Now a ‘Real Trump Supporter’

Jeffrey Toobin believes that Attorney General William Barr‘s belief system may have been altered by two decades of Fox News viewing.

Appearing on Anderson Cooper: 360 on Wednesday, Toobin made the comment during a panel segment with, among others, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman. During a discussion of Barr’s handling of the Mueller report, Haberman argued that Barr — having not served in the Department of Justice for the past two decades — is unaware of how things have changed since then from a media standpoint.

“Barr’s been out of the game for a very long time,” Haberman said. “And I think that’s sort of an important thing to remember. … Out of the media realm. I think he doesn’t really understand necessarily how some of this is playing. He is not used to all of us sitting here for as long as we are talking about this.”

Toobin threw out another possibility

“Here’s a different theory: That he’s spent the last 20 years watching Fox News and he’s become a real Trump supporter,” Toobin said. “He’s like everyone else in the Trump Administration.”

The CNN analyst added, “If you just look at his behavior, it is not that of a geriatric, it is that of a partisan.”

Watch above, via CNN.

