John Boehner Dodges Questions About Whether He Would Support Trump in 2024

Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner evaded questions about his potential support for a Trump 2024 presidential run.

Boehner has been making the media rounds promoting his new book, On the House: A Washington Memoir. The book is a retrospective of his career and includes harsh criticisms of the direction of the Republican Party under Donald Trump.

Boehner blamed Trump for the January 6 insurrection and attacked his “lies.”

Although he was scathing of Trump, Boehner did tell Time magazine that he voted for Trump in the 2020 election. With Trump still the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, questions swirled about the former speaker’s support in the next election.

Boehner spoke with Jake Tapper on Tuesday and skirted the question of whether he would support Trump in 2024, saying, “There’s another hypothetical question. Hopefully, I don’t have that option.”

Later that day Boehner appeared on Bret Baier’s program and faced the same question. He responded elusively again, saying, “I don’t do hypotheticals, that doesn’t do anybody any good, but Donald Trump and I have been friends for a long time. I supported him in 2016 and I voted again for him in 2020. But that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t critical about all the tweeting that went on and certainly I was very unhappy and sad about what happened after the election.”

You can watch above, via CNN and Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]