Joy Behar Announces Whoopi Goldberg Will Be ‘Gone For a While’ From The View

Joy Behar announced that her The View co-panelist Whoopi Goldberg will be away from the show for a while because of an acting project.

The View convened on Monday with Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin, plus recurring hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Behar took the lead by welcoming the audience, and she turned Goldberg’s absence right away by saying “if you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making!”

Behar confirmed Goldberg will be back, but was ambiguous on when since all she said was “she’s gone for a while.”

Goldberg has been known to take absences from The View during her occasional returns to acting. She remains one of the most vocal figures on the show, however, which has led to a fracas on more than one occasion.

Watch above, via ABC.

