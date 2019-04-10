Kirsten Gillibrand’s CNN Town Hall Pulls in Rock Bottom Ratings

CNN has hosted a series of 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates for town halls. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Corey Booker, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar have all participated.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was up to bat Wednesday night, but her appearance wasn’t met with encouraging ratings. Regardless of what you make of Gillibrand’s polling, few viewers tuned in to watch her talk about the issues.

Gillibrand’s town hall bagged a paltry 491,000 in total viewers and 115,000 in the advertiser coveted A25-54 demographic.

For some context: in the first quarter of 2019, CNN’s 10 p.m. host Don Lemon doubled those numbers: on average, he bagged 1.16 million total viewers and 361,000 in the demo.

Gillibrand’s town hall was also the lowest rated show on cable Tuesday night at 10 p.m. While less than half a million people watched Gillibrand, a whopping 2.5 million tuned in to watch Fox News host Laura Ingraham, while over on MSNBC Lawrence O’Donnell drew 1.9 million viewers.

In the demo, MSNBC more than doubled CNN with 300,000 viewers, while Fox News more than tripled CNN with 434,000 viewers.

While town halls may not be as big a draw as Don Lemon, they don’t always bring rock-bottom ratings, as Gillibrand’s did. Kamala Harris’ town hall in January drew record ratings for CNN: 1.95 million total viewers and 712,000 in the demo.

