Maria Baritromo Lauds Ron Johnson as a ‘Truth Teller’ on Covid, Trump and the ‘Russia Hoax’

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo heaped praise on Ron Johnson (R-WI) by claiming the senator has been a “truth teller” on several subjects on which that label can be called into question.

Johnson joined Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures following his announcement that he’s running for a third term despite previously saying he would retire after his second. The senator explained that he made this decision because “I think this country’s in trouble. I think Democrats in power in Washington put us on a very dangerous path, and I think I’m in a position to help improve things.”

He went on:

We need the truth. And unfortunately, the truth is being censored today at an alarming, a very disconcerting rate. And so I’m just one of those truth tellers. I ask tough questions, I try and get answers, but when I tell the truth, the truths that the media elite, the governing elite don’t want to hear, I get censored, I get attacked, vilified, but it doesn’t deter me. I think we need people that are willing to seek the truth.

At that point, Bartiromo took the opportunity to shower Johnson with praise, saying “You have been a truth teller around Covid, the origins of Covid, the origins of the Russia hoax, the impeachment of Donald Trump. The list goes on and on.”

Bartiromo’s affinity for conspiracy theories aside, the fact remains that Johnson’s status as a so-called “truth-teller” is in dispute for all three of the categories the Fox News anchor mentioned.

The “Russia hoax” is a frequent punching bag for conservatives due to the fact that multiple investigations failed to prove that former President Donald Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy to collude with Russia and swing the 2016 election. The fact remains, however, that Trump’s connections to Russia were recognized by the Senate as a legitimate source for public concern, and Johnson confirmed months ago that the FBI warned him that he could be a target for Russian disinformation.

On Covid, Johnson has been vocal about how China, the media, and the government were participating in a so-called “cover-up” for the origins of the pandemic. As for the disease itself, Johnson has been repeatedly casting doubt on the efficacy of vaccines while claiming the health crisis has been “overhyped.”

On the subject of Trump’s impeachment, the president was accused of inciting an insurrection because he called upon his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol a year ago after fueling them with lies that the 2020 election was “stolen” (it wasn’t). Since January 6th, Johnson has downplayed the riot, amplified conspiracy theories about it, and pushed the misleading claim that it wasn’t an “armed insurrection.”

Very little of this came up between Bartiromo and Johnson since they proceeded to complain about Crossfire Hurricane, which the senator called a “corrupt” FBI investigation into Trump. When they got around to mentioning to the anniversary of January 6th, Johnson said the violent riot was “repugnant,” he once again claimed it was not an “armed insurrection” while speaking in defense of protesters who didn’t join the mob which attacked the U.S. Capitol

Watch above, via Fox News Channel.

