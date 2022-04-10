Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘Running Scared’ Because She Has a ‘Legitimate Primary Opponent,’ Says CNN’s Margaret Hoover

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is lashing out and doing things like picking fights with Jimmy Kimmel, said CNN commentator Margaret Hoover, because she’s “running scared,” facing a serious threat from a “legitimate primary opponent.”

Kimmel had joked about a tweet from Greene in which she attacked the three GOP senators who voted to confirm Kentanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. “Any Senator voting to confirm #KJB is pro-pedophile just like she is,” Greene wrote.

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?” quipped Kimmel about the tweet.

On Wednesday, Greene tweeted that she had filed a police report with the Capitol Police about “this threat of violence” from Kimmel.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host responded with more mockery, pointing out that Greene had apparently “called the same police she voted against giving a congressional gold medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on Jan. 6.”

“She’s a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time,” he added. “A snowciopath, as we’ll refer to her from now on.”

I have to ask you about this bizarre feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jimmy Kimmel. Let’s let Jimmy Kimmel explain this one.

CNN Newsroom host Jim Acosta brought up Greene’s “bizarre feud” with Kimmel, and asked his guests, the husband-and-wife commentary team of Margaret Hoover and John Avlon, for their take.

Avlon scoffed at Greene’s police report as mere “trolling,” commenting that “this kind of a food fight” was what you get when you “elevate trolls” like Greene.

“And of course it’s pathetic and hypocritical, but it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he concluded.

“What this is, Jim, is an opportunity for her to fundraise,” added Hoover. Greene was “fundraising like crazy with small dollar donations,” making herself the victim.

“And you know why she is crazy fundraising right now?” Hoover continued. “She’s got a primary opponent who is a legitimate primary opponent, in a new district that has been redrawn to be ten points less in favor of [former President] Donald Trump.”

Greene was also polling 15 points behind how Trump had performed in her district in 2020, she noted, and faced additional challenges because Georgia had an open primary in which Democrats and independents — who are far less likely to be enchanted with Greene’s rhetoric — can vote.

“She actually is running scared,” concluded Hoover. “And by the way, she doesn’t represent the people in her district because she is not on any committee. So she’s got all day to make hay, to get in Twitter fights with Jimmy Kimmel.”

As I wrote in February, Greene can’t address any of the issues facing her district “because she’s a nonentity in Congress.” Her outlandishly offensive comments and threats resulted in her being removed from all her committee assignments, and she’s been completely ineffective at getting any legislation passed. At that point, Greene had sponsored only 17 bills, none of which had become law. As of today, she has added three more pointless bills to that dead-end roster.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com