Meghan McCain: Trump’s Fumbling Over Himself With Cummings Attacks, ‘This is Not a Winning Narrative’

Meghan McCain was not impressed as she reacted to President Donald Trump taking shots at House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the portions of Baltimore within his congressional district.

The conservative View host joined George Stephanopoulos on Sunday to participate on This Week‘s panel discussion on Trump’s racially-charged tweets. McCain noted that Robert Mueller’s hearing “wasn’t the big win Democrats wanted it to be,” but continued by saying Trump “fumbles over his own narrative” with his “race-baiting” tweets saying Baltimore is “infested.”

“There’s a lot of pain in the country right now…I know on our show, there’s been a lot of pain on air and people coming into the studio as well,” McCain said. “This is not a winning narrative that’s going to move Republicans forward in this election.”

McCain went on to say that what she’s concerned about now is “What are we going to do with the next generation of conservatives?”

“This is what they’re going to see. They’re going to see these headlines and instead of talking about the substance and what really matters, we’re talking about whether or not the president is racist or not?”

Watch above, via ABC.

