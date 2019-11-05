The View bashed Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday for his tirade at a President Donald Trump rally in which he demanded the identity of the Ukraine scandal whistleblower.

Meghan McCain kicked things off by muttering “I hate him” and that Paul sounded “so crazy” in the rally he held with Trump last night. Joy Behar followed up by noting that the whistleblower is legally entitled to their anonymity, and she said “now he’s telling the media to break the law. Why don’t you break the law and then you go to jail, Rand?”

Sunny Hostin said she was “disgusted” by Paul and called his remarks an act of witness intimidation.

“If Rand Paul were doing this to a witness and saying this about a witness that I had on in one of my cases, I would send an FBI agent to his house and I would have him brought in,” Hostin said. “This person is a whistleblower! He’s intimidating that witness and encouraging people to break the law. How dare he? He’s a sitting senator. He knows better.”

Watch above, via ABC

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]