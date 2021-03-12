Morning Joe heaped praise on President Joe Biden Friday morning, not just lauding his first national address that commemorated the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic, but also noting how remarkable his first fifty days in office have been.

Joe Scarborough opened by noting that the first fifty days of the Biden administration have been nothing short of “remarkable.” And to his point, if the biggest controversy is the lack of a presidential press conference, then things are going well.

But it was Donny Deutsch who took the praise to a kind of sketchy, “Dear Leader” vibe that is sure to be played all day on Outnumbered, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and Hannity.

The former ad-man, that sometimes appears too confident in his own words, decided that the “Sleepy Joe” moniker of 2020 was no longer valid and instead he should be referred to as “Mojo Joe” or “Turbo Joe.” These were actual words that came out of Deutsch’s mouth, perhaps designed solely to get aired on Fox News later in the day.

It is fair to say that Biden’s first fifty days in office have come with some big wins, most notably the passing of a massive Covid Relief Bill that has bipartisan appeal.

But in the Rorshach Test Media Age in which we find ourselves, the praiseworthy clip above will only likely confirm what a viewer already believes.

And a side note for Fox News producers looking for clips of the media gushing over President Joe Biden’s speech Thursday night in an over-the-top manner? You’re welcome. Also, this is a great example of why you should subscribe to Mediaite!

Watch above via MSNBC.

