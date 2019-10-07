Morning Joe made fun of Rudy Giuliani as they reviewed the latest escapades from the Donald Trump lawyer’s Ukraine scandal media tour.

Giuliani drew headlines over the weekend when he claimed that Trump has “every right” to ask foreign countries to conduct investigations into the former vice president and possible 2020 Trump opponent, Joe Biden. Giuliani’s interview with Fox News’ Howard Kurtz ran wild at multiple points, which included a moment where Giuliani held up a stack of papers claiming to have three affidavits that gave Ukraine leeway to investigate the Bidens.

Joe Scarborough noted, however, that there’s a slight complication. The top document of Giuliani’s “affidavits” appeared to be just a printout of a blog post from a right-wing pro-Trump conspiracy website. He then cited a tweet by former Mediaite writer Justin Baragona as the source of his derision.

“Oh my god,” Mika Brzezinski sighed as Scarborough laughed. “Very hard to watch.”

Scarborough eventually regained control of himself to pronounce Giuliani’s interview “unhinged,” and said the Trump lawyer’s actions show he is “not well.”

There is no clear proof that underneath that top page of a printed blog post were, in fact, “three affidavits” as Giuliani claimed. Nor do we know if he was just using a prop for a television hit as is his wont.

