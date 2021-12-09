Morning Joe Ridicules David Perdue’s Claim He Wouldn’t Have Certified 2020 Results: ‘Making a Fool of Himself’

Morning Joe dragged Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue for pandering to Donald Trump by saying he wouldn’t have certified the state’s 2020 election results.

Morning Joe held a conversation on Thursday about how Trump has made the “Big Lie” that the election was “stolen” a litmus test for the Republican Party’s loyalty to him. This compelled the panel to bring up Perdue’s interview with Axios where the former senator said he wouldn’t have approved the election results.

“Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now,” Perdue declared. “They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for.”

Trump has endorsed Perdue’s candidacy while making it clear that this is an extension of his political grudge against Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA). The former president has been railing at Kemp and other Georgia state officials ever since they certified his defeat in the state and refused to back up his false claims of mass voter fraud.

Perdue has been squarely behind Trump throughout his grudge with state officials, even though the former president potentially undermined him by sowing election doubts and depressing voter turnout. It was to that point that Joe Scarborough remarked “Donald Trump was responsible for his loss in his Senate race.”

After Mika Brzezinski scoffed at Perdue’s latest comments, Scarborough turned to Willie Geist and said “you go down the conspiracy theories with people and when you finally give them facts that they just can’t escape, they go ‘I don’t know. It’s just how I feel.'”

“Here’s Perdue just making a fool of himself, has no shame,” Scarborough said. “And what just fascinates me, I just wonder, what in the hell is worth debasing yourself to this point for a talk show host?”

Geist picked it up from there by reminding viewers that Trump lost Georgia after the state’s vote was counted multiple times.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

