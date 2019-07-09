MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace discussed with her panel the upcoming Robert Mueller hearing and how it may serve as a counterpoint to what many people, including “Fox News viewers,” have been hearing.

The big Mueller hearing is set for next week, July 17th, though as the special counsel made clear in his statement weeks ago, they should not expect any testimony from his office to go beyond what’s in the report.

Wallace said that would still be a win because the report is so “devastating” to the president.

NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla said one reason to hold the hearing “is to rebut the misrepresentation that was made by his boss, by William Barr.”

“So you need to almost have a choreography here of Trump saying no collusion, no collusion, no obstruction, Mr. Mueller is accurate?” she continued. “And just by having those sound bites, you’re going to correct a lot of misconceptions that are out there when you have news reports coming out that even many members of Congress admit to not having read the whole report. You have a whole fast universe out there of––and I’ll say it––Fox News viewers, for instance, who may not even be aware of the worst things that are in the Mueller report. May not even be aware of it.”

