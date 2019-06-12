President Donald Trump today was asked during his press conference with the president of Poland about his comments yesterday regarding the CIA and North Korea.

There’s reporting out this week that Kim Jong Un‘s assassinated half-brother was a CIA source. Trump was asked about it and said, “I would tell him that would not happen under my auspices.”

Today NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Trump, “Mr. President, you seemed to suggest yesterday that you were essentially committing to not spying on North Korea. Is that what you meant, were those comments interpreted accurately?”

“No, it’s not what I meant,” Trump said. “It’s––what I said, and that’s, I think it’s different than maybe your interpretation, I think we’re going to do very well with North Korea over a period of time. I’m in no rush. The sanctions are on. We got our hostages back. Our remains are coming back. You saw the beautiful ceremony in Hawaii with Mike Pence. We’re getting the remains back. There’s been no nuclear testing whatsoever. They would like to do something. I did get, you know, as I said yesterday, a very nice letter from Chairman Kim.”

Earlier on in the press conference, Trump was asked about the letter he got from Kim Jong Un, which he called nice and “warm.”

