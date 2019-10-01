A new poll suggests that impeachment calls are growing as President Donald Trump’s favorability rating continues to plummet.

CNBC’s new data shows that 44% percent of voters say they’re in favor of holding impeachment hearings, while 47% remain opposed. Correspondent Steve Liesman, while delivering the polling report on air, noted that this is a “much closer margin” that the data CNBC received 2 years ago, which showed 54% of voters opposed impeachment while 41% supported hearings.

The poll also shows that Trump’s economic performance ratings clock in at 42% approval and 50% disapproval. On top of that, the president’s approval rating overall currently stands at 37-53, the lowest rating Trump has ever had in CNBC’s polling.

It isn’t clear how much of the data was affected by the renewed calls for impeachment in light of Trump’s Ukraine scandal, but while an average 42.5% of responders believe impeachment will have negative effects on the stock market and the economy, only 23% think their personal finances will be impacted.

